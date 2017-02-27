I generally don’t like yellow flowers apart from at this time of year. Narcissi in all shades of yellow (from deepest dark golden, through butter-coloured to the palest cream or white) and delicate primroses that are, well, primrose, and the fresh egg-yolk crocuses that pop up at the base of our old apple tree. Little vases of them bring a welcome touch of sunshine indoors, adding warmth on even the gloomiest of days.
It’s pretty grim weather outside today. I dashed out between downpours and snipped a few snowdrops, primroses and crocuses, and one of the first narcissi to flower in our garden – the dinky tete-a-tete. The hellebores are left over from my Monday vase from 30th January, four weeks ago. That’s pretty good going, I’d say.
All these flowers are heralds of spring in our garden. They are the early signals – it will be fully here soon. The large jug of daffodils was a supermarket buy. It would be daft not to add a bunch to the shopping basket when they’re only £1.
It’s March on Wednesday and so two weeks until my daughter’s 13th birthday. I remember sitting with her in my arms while watching the boys play in our old garden which was full of daffodils. It’s a joyful time of year and we’ve a party to plan.
I’m joining in with Cathy at Rambling in the Garden and all her In a Vase on Monday-ers. Do pop over to her blog and have a look.
Wishing you a good week.
26 thoughts on “In a Vase on Monday: heralds”
I love yellow it reminds me of sunshine and the coming of summer
Julie xxxx
And yours is just as much a harbinger of spring as mine, Sam! Your droopy hellebores have lasted well if they are from a four week old vase! I think I am with you on yellows, but I can’t help but admire that perfect egg yolk yellow crocus which is so perfect and unblemished. Thanks for sharing
I feel exactly the same about yellow flowers although I have planted a ‘hot’ bed and I am trying to embrace the warmer colours. Your little collection of Spring blooms is perfect, simple and elegant as seems to be your style, Sam!
Why, thank you 🙂 Look forward to seeing your ‘hot bed’ in bloom.
What a delight! A very welcome spring posy. The weather is vile but the flowers are all coming out and looking really spring- like.
Spring posies are so uplifting.
The yellows are so pretty and cheerful. I’m waiting for the supermarket daffodils to get a little cheaper before I buy any – they were $4 for 5 stems on Saturday! – but I did get a very cheap bunch of 18 tulips for $10 yesterday. The daffodils are just so happy, though. Hopefully soon. I hope you have a good week ahead, Sam.
Gosh that’s expensive. Daffs are cheery, you’re right.
It’s a charming vase. I’m sorry you’re dealing with such nasty weather – our unusually cold temperatures seem trivial by comparison. So you’re about to have a newly minted teenager! Best wishes!
Thanks, Kris!
Such pretty flowers. Like you I’m not a huge fan of yellow, but I was just saying to Flighty the other day how much I love the colour of his crocuses. Egg yolk yellow, you are absolutely right. It’s so intense, it always draws my eye. And what a pretty lacy vase as well, just right for those first few delicate flowers. I must say you have rather a good touch with it all, the photos are lovely as ever. CJ xx
That’s kind of you to say, thank you. Yellow crocuses do stand out.
We need yellow this time of year to cheer us up after the dull days of winter. I always love to see the cheerful faces of primroses.
We do, you’re right.
Happy party planning Sam x
Here yellow starts and ends our flowering season with bulbs in the spring and fields of goldenrod in the fall. I love the yellows. Hope you get some sun to go with those cheery flowers.
Sunny today, thank goodness 🙂
Perfect for the season. I love that golden crocus at the centre. Well, I love all of it actually! The hellebores did well – picking them early is obviously not such a bad idea. Hooe your weather inproves this week Sam – I think your latest storm is heading our way too, with sleet and rain today.
Thanks, Cathy. It’s interesting to discover what lasts in a vase and what doesn’t.
Oh Sam, your vases always look so pretty. You do have a great eye for what will go well together xx
Thank you, CT 🙂
Your vase full of spring looks divine. I love yellow flowers very much, yellow is a colour that makes me very happy. x
I agree with you on yellow; I am not a fan of anything yellow-flowering in my garden in summer, but I think at this time of year we have to take what we can get- any colour is welcome! By the way, the little vase is gorgeous.
I love the yellow of daffs and primulas as they seem so vibrant and happy after the dark days of winter.
Love your yellow heralds, how nice that they bring back happy memeories of when the children were young. Enjoy your party!
I love yellow flowers at this time of year too. I have a big jug of daddodils on the kitchen table beside me, also some tete a tete planted up in a big bowl, they are starting to open very prettily. X
