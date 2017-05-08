The footpaths, verges and hedgerows are erupting in a mass of frothy cow parsley, or Queen Anne’s lace, which billows and dances in the wind. It’s up at shoulder height in places and I couldn’t resist snapping off a few stems while out walking the dog this morning. Picking flowers from the wild is something I usually avoid – there are many species (such as broomrapes, orchids and saxifrages) that are protected by law in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and you’re not allowed to pick, uproot or destroy these. It is also illegal to uproot or destroy all wildflowers but not to pick a few pieces from unprotected species as long as you’re on public land (or you have the landowner’s permission). I think a bit of cow parsley is ok as there is plenty left for the bees and hoverflies.
Joining my foraged cow parsley in the jug are a couple of roses (inherited, unknown variety with a beautiful scent) and a pale, dusky aquilegia that was growing in the middle of the raspberries. I love the contrast between the dark stems and the pale, hooked petals with their lilac/pink blush. Almost all the other aquilegias that have popped up in the garden are dark purple; pale ones are unusual here. I’ve also added some Cerinthe major, which is looking almost metallic en-masse in the back border, the last of the dark ‘Queen of Night’ tulips and a stem of Centranthus ruber (red valerian). I read on Caro’s blog, An Urban Veg Patch, that red valerian leaves are edible. I’m a bit of a wuss when it comes to eating ‘wild’ food so I haven’t tried them – have you?
It’s lovely to be joining other bloggers for Cathy’s gathering of Monday vases; she also has a soft-coloured aquilegia in her vase today.
Have a good week.
11 thoughts on “In a Vase on Monday: Wild”
You have a rose – and lots of cow pasley froth for it to sit amongst! Lovely 🙂 I grew a number of aquilegia from seed a couple of year so have got quite a few interesting ones still, but if they start degenerating I shall yank them out 😉 Your en masse cerinthe must look stunning!
The flowers of May are such a transient pleasure. I love yours and the fluffy cow parsley sets them off perfectly.
I wish I had some Queen Anne’s Lace on hand – I love the airy touch they add to both the border and the vase. Your floral collection this week is a delicious combination. As to the Centranthus, I have a LOT of it on hand (it’s a weed here) but I can’t say I’ve ever tasted the leaves…
Gorgeous. Those dark tulips are sensational aren’t they. The cow parsley is at peak froth round here at the moment, every verge looks absolutely beautiful. I pinched a bit too. My white climbing rose, Madame Alfred Carriere, has buds on it. The others not yet. I haven’t tried red valerian, although I do recall having valerian tea some years ago, wonder if that’s similar? It’s good for insomnia as I recall. I haven’t tried much wild stuff either, although I did have a go at hawthorn leaves because they’re called ‘bread and cheese’ and I needed to know whether they actually did taste like that. Wasn’t getting it. The middle boy, who fancies himself as a survival expert (despite being unable to bring himself to eat several varieties of vegetable) knows of about ten different ways to each birch trees. I’ll let you know if we get a round to it. CJ xx
I am a bit of a wuss when it comes to wild food, especially the varieties growing close to the ground… I didn’t know you could eat valerian. Anyway, your vase full of happiness is beautiful. x
My favourite sort of arrangement 🙂 If it wasn’t dark here then I’d rush out to pick my own. First thing tomorrow I shall be out there.
The rose and Cerinthe go beautifully together Sam. How lovely to have cow parsley all around you in the countryside too. I have now seen two vases where Centranthus was used just as it opens and I am definitely going to copy that when mine gets to that stage as it is so very pretty. I have got loads in the garden but have never tried eating the leaves… maybe tomorrow I’ll be adventurous and report back! 😉
A frothy May vase Sam. I wouldn’t feel guilty about picking some cowparsley the council mow acres of it around here on the roadside verges.
So soft and pretty and abundant Sam. Jane x
Such a pretty vase, Sam, the vow parsley is a perfect frothy filler. Nice to see the delicate pink aquilegia too, their flowers do resemble a clutch of birds.
That’s so pretty. Sarah x
