In a Vase on Monday: Hopeful

It’s lovely to be joining in again with Cathy’s gathering of Monday vases after missing a few. I do so love a good faff with flowers. This week, I’ve picked and plonked three ‘Queen of Night’ tulips, some bluebells (from my garden, not the woods!), forget-me-nots, Cerinthe major, aquilegia and a few tendrils of honeysuckle foliage.
The garden is as dry as a bone, the soil dusty. We haven’t had any rain to speak of for weeks now. We’ve had to use the hosepipe to water all the newly planted trees, something we try to avoid doing as our water bills are extortionate; I’ve even been saving any leftover drinking water to pour on those plants lucky to be near the back door. There were promising-looking dark grey clouds (that’s not a phrase you hear very often!) earlier but they passed by without shedding a drop. There are showers forecast for this evening so I have my fingers crossed.
Happily, many of our plants are toughing it out and we’ve not been short of April flowers. The daffodils are almost over with just a few multi-headed white ones still looking good (although their top-heavy stems are lolling about, through lack of moisture I reckon). The tulips planted in pots are almost over, while those planted in beds are hanging in there. There are plenty of self-seeded Cerinthe, marigolds and forget-me-nots, and the aquilegias are starting to bloom. The bottom of the garden is covered in bluebells which is amazing considering we were stomping all over it a month ago, clearing pernicious weeds and planting pencil-thin Himalayan birch whips. One day, several years from now, there will be a sinuous river of graceful white birches down there in a carpet of bluebells and other delights.
I’ve mentioned my love of tulips many times and how I’d love to have so many in the garden that I can pick armfuls to bring indoors. Well, I’m a little way off that but I have been picking handfuls for the past few weeks – here’s one I picked last week, still looking good in the lounge. It is immensely satisfying to grow your own flowers to pick and bring inside – a fairly simple task with a massively pleasing reward.
Cathy is also showcasing tulips this week. Do go and see, and have a look at some of the many other wonderful vases of flowers from around the world.
Thank you for visiting and commenting. It’s been a bit full-on round here recently and I’m behind with responding to comments and blog-reading (sorry), plus the ironing and much more! I hope you have a good week.
Gorgeous flowers, especially those dark tulips. It has been incredibly dry hasn’t it. There’s dampness in the air today, but it’s not doing anything for the soil. My rhubarb stems are really short, I think it must be lack of water. Hoping for lots of rain soon, but not tomorrow, there’s cricket and an important football match. CJ xx
Lovely dark purples – Cerinthe and ‘Queen of the Night’ especially!
Both your vases are wonderful, Sam. I adore tulips, which are difficult to impossible to grow here even as annuals. ‘Queen of the Night’ is so dramatic! I can sympathize with your feelings in watching the skies – even though our 5-year drought is now considered over, I still watch the skies in the faint wish for rain outside our narrow winter rainy season. We’ve moved into our usual dry period now and summer is fast approaching. I hope you get some rain soon!
Is it the rain you are hopeful about, your birch and bluebell wood, or reducing the pile of ironing…?! (you won’t want me to tell you that my ironing for this week consists of three items, will you…?) Similarly dry here, and splashes of rain today were negligible. The result of your faffing about is delightful as the dark tulips really accentuate the blueness of the bluebells and cerinthe – hope it lasts as long as your other tulips did. Thanks for sharing
Hi Sam,
Your blog is fresh air for me in stifling zone 9 Florida, I miss all the beautiful flowers you photograph, so it’s so wonderful to see them in a personal setting. It soothes my soul.
Thank you
Magnificent tulips Sam x
Beautiful happy vase, full of an English spring, Sam! Your description of what your birches will look like with the bluebells made my brain buzz happy for seconds … looking forward to seeing it develop on your blog. We are similarly very, very dry (not so unusual for us perhaps, but exacerbated by heavy frosts). Hoping for rain TODAY and for a couple of days. Let’s hope you get yours too!
