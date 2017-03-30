Down with the daffs

Is there anything lovelier than these beauties? They’re Narcissus ‘Actaea’ and their appearance each spring in the sloping border by our path cheers me up no end. The buds are a pale, buttery yellow but the flowers mature to a bright white which sets off the gorgeous orange centres beautifully. The scent is also delicious. It’s my number one, absolute favourite daffodil.
The village spring show is next Saturday and I’m hoping there will be enough still looking pristine so I can enter 3 stems (it has to be 3 stems, not 4 or 2!). There should also be plenty of tulips to enter (3 or 5, depending on the class). My younger son and daughter are both planning to enter a ‘Decorated cake for Easter’ in the hope of winning the coveted junior adult prize of £20. The eldest son is too old to enter and is enjoying this sibling rivalry. There’s been talk of complicated edible nest constructions with mini-eggs. It could get very messy. I’ll be busy helping to set up for the show, so they will have to negotiate an agreement over ingredients, equipment and oven use without me. I’m glad I’ll be out of the way.
I’ve been very slack recently, unable to muster enthusiasm for much which is not like me. I’m distracted, fidgety and irritable. I can’t blame it on the weather – it’s been a glorious week with properly warm, spring sunshine today – so I’ll blame it on Brexit (the whole thing frankly makes me very cross) and my hormones instead! David being away four days a week doesn’t help and I’ve not been doing enough fun stuff lately. More fun – that’s what we all need probably.
Enough with the moping, here are some more beautiful signs of spring in the garden.
It’s the last day of the school term tomorrow and the children will be on their Easter holidays. I’ve some paid and some voluntary work to do but otherwise I’m looking forward to a few more relaxed days. We don’t have any major plans – my brother and his family are visiting for a couple of days, David has the week before Easter off work and his mum is visiting us then. She has helped us so much in the garden over the years and we’re looking forward to showing her the progress we’ve made. Her drive and energy are quite astounding and I’m hoping some will rub off on me.
Have a lovely weekend x
You take the most stunning photos of your gorgeous plants Sam – I can almost sniff them. I think most gardeners are completely exhausted at this time of year and although every year I say I’m going to pace myself better there is always so much to do and I definitely don’t bounce back like I used to. Like you I think I’m juggling too much at the moment and over-committing to stuff – but honestly I’d rather be busy than not. When my children were teenagers and going to bed late I used to enjoy having an early bath and a long read. Have a lovely Easter break – I really miss the break in routine that the school holidays used to bring. Sarah x
Tulip ‘Sarah Raven’ is lovely!!
Your flowers are beautiful and you take such great photos of them. I understand how you’re feeling because I’ve felt that way a lot lately myself. I really need to have some more fun than I’ve been having, it’s all kind of blending together in a stressful, yet surprisingly boring tableau.
They are such a beautiful colour – mine are nearly all a brassy yellow, which I’m not keen on. Enjoy Easter relaxing amongst the beautiful blossom in your garden.
Have a rejuvenating Easter. Good luck with showing your daffs and tulips.
Lovely to see your Narcissus Actaea blooming so beautifully – think you deserve to win in your local show! I keep on planting them and Pheasant Eye (my very favourite) and they keep on disappearing … so disappointing … don’t know what I’m doing wrong . Nice to enjoy yours instead!
Brexit fury, hormones and lack of fun here too. And I shall be missing the local spring show. Good luck to all with their entries. What a gorgeous tulip that dark one is. I noticed that my pear blossom had just started to open yesterday. I’m not expecting many pears this year though – last year was a pear year, this year they’ll probably just lounge around not doing much. Hope you have a lovely Easter break. We have another week to wait for ours. I hope you’re feeling perkier very soon and full of energy and enthusiasm again. A slump is a horrible thing, I hope it passes quickly. CJ xx
Tulip could be Burnt Sugar??
Just read a Brexit novel.
Autumn by Ali Smith.
For an outsider it gave me a deeper understanding.And I so much enjoyed reading it, that I read it again!
Your flowers look like prize winners to me! The retched squirrels have eaten every last one of my daffodil bulbs. There are so many negative things happening right now it’s hard to move forward. Hopefully spring will fill us all with a renewed sense of optimism. Hang in there!
Making a rare foray out of Instagram-land, which has rather claimed me from blogging! While I’ve lost the blogging urge myself, it is lovely to read through other blogs at leisure – like discovering a new novel. Your spring is so much further on than ours in Scotland. As I write I’m in Inverness for the weekend where the hills all round have patches of snow.
Brexit seemed to go away for a bit, and it almost seemed as if it might have been a bad dream. But now with wretched Article 50 it’s back with a vengeance, and with its sidekick, the Scottish neverendum. So gardens and growing things are more essential than ever.
Hope your mood lifts soon. I’ve been encouraged at how much mine does each time the sun pops out and coaxes more blooms and leaves to open. Still not enough here for me, so thank you for your gorgeous images. Good luck to all of your entries (yours and your youngsters’) — sounds like a fun event.
Beautiful, uplifting photos, Sam. Actaea gets my vote too, everything about it is so exquisite that I always wish there were more in my garden at this time of year.
Narcissus Actaea reminds me so much of the Pheasant’s Eye narcissus which blooms later in Spring. I lose all of the latter to something, probably slugs. Perhaps I should try Actaea instead. I wish we had some of your sunshine, fleeting glimpses only separated by almost continuous rain. I never discovered I suffered from SAD until we moved to Devon. Hey ho.
