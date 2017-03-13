In a Vase on Monday: thirteen flowers

Thirteen flowers for my daughter who is 13 today, 13th March. It is a joy to witness this girl making her way in the world and I can think of nothing more fitting than thirteen beautiful blooms to celebrate her birthday.
She is usually the first one up in the mornings in our house; she breezes into our bedroom, gives me a quick hug, then she’s off to get ready for school. Hair takes longer to do these days – looks are becoming increasingly important but she’s not interested in wearing make-up for school yet. She’s keen to fit in but is confident enough to be herself and not follow the crowd. It’s very rare for her to be downhearted and when she is I can usually lift her out of it and make her laugh. When I’m downhearted, she’s the one who notices and asks me what’s up. We understand each other, this girl and I. I’m aware that we may not get on so well in the years to come and she may have days when she absolutely hates me, so I am making the most of this happy, calm time.
We had her birthday party yesterday – trampolining followed by hotdogs and birthday cake back home, and games of sardines until parents collected their daughters. Our two boys laid low in their rooms until all the guests had gone… Today, we have a family birthday tea with another cake (Victoria sponge is her cake of choice – in the oven as a type). Not a bad way to start the week.
I was lucky to find thirteen different flowers in bloom in the garden at this time of year; I wouldn’t usually put all these colours together in a vase but they provide a vibrant burst of colour. The flowers are (from left to right in the first photograph): primrose, snowdrop, Anemone coronaria ‘The Bride’, scented narcissus (can’t remember the variety), narcissus ‘Tete-a-tete’, euphorbia (not sure which one), marigold, hesperantha, hellebore, violet, Anemone blanda, muscari and pulmonaria.
I’m joining in as usual with Cathy at Rambling in the Garden (who has tulips already!) for the weekly get-together of Monday vases. Do pop over to her blog and see what she and others have put together from their gardens.
19 thoughts on “In a Vase on Monday: thirteen flowers”
Aww – happy birthday to your new teen! What a sweet vase of spring blooms, reflections of the many talents and beauties within your daughter!
Happy birthday to your daughter, I hope she’s having a lovely day. It’s such a great age isn’t it, a world of possibilities and fun stretching out ahead. I laughed at the idea of your boys hiding out in their rooms until the coast was clear. I hope there was a little cake left for them. Have a great day Sam. CJ xx
Such professional naturalist. The writing goes to free place. I love it.
A sweet tribute to your daughter. Lovely flowers.
Happy Birthday to your daughter! She sounds like a really lovely girl. Trampolining sounds fun. I don’t think we have 13 flowers in our garden yet, must go and check. Enjoy the family birthday party. x
Oh what a tribute to your birthday girl – the 13 blooms and the whole content of the post itself. how lovely 🙂 The blooms look so effective, laid out like that on the lace edged cloth – a wonderful montage. Thanks for sharing Sam
Lucky daughter and lucky mom on her birthday! In Ontario we’re being threatened with 30 cm of snow by tomorrow.
Marta
My heart squeezed reading this. Happy, happy birthday to your girl. Enjoy the day. Xx
Just beautiful. She sounds like a very special young lady. I love having a daughter, which sort of surprised me. I have never had a good relationship with my own mother and I worried a lot about how I’d do with a girl myself. It’s going well so far but I know I have far to go. Happy birthday to your daughter!
The bouquet is a beautiful way to acknowledge your daughter’s birthday, Sam! She sounds like a wonderful child/young woman and your pride in her is fully justified. You did well by her with the birthday celebration too.
Happy Birthday – it sounds like a cake festival which is a good way to celebrate being 13. There is so much fun ahead that I feel quite envious that you have it all before you.
There are blooms for all the four seasons in your garden. A most pretty posy for your daughter on a special day Sam. It must be a privilege to be in her company.
What a lovely idea, beautifully presented – and many happy returns to your daughter!
I have to confess to having been a rather horrible teen, so I lived in trepidation that my daughter would behave similarly. I’m delighted and relieved to say she didn’t, and there was barely a cross word between 13 and now (19).
Fingers crossed that special mother-daughter bond continues for both of us!
A lovely tribute to the birthday girl (to whom I extend Belated greetings) — I treasure a tiny coalport vase that my mother filled with lilies-of-the-valley on my 18th birthday, and I wouldn’t be surprised if your daughter remembers this vase-ful you put together for her 13th many decades into the future….
Loving the synchronicity of this Sam – and a happy birthday to your daughter, hope she enjoyed her day. It sounds like you and she have a lovely relationship that will last through the years ahead.
A lovely birthday bouquet for your daughter as she becomes a teenager. I hope her day was a special one!
Happy birthday to you Miss Teenager!!!! Your flowers a just gorgeous. I do hope you enjoy them as much as I have. Have an amazing first teen year xx
That is a gorgeous way to display and photograph the flowers Sam, and they do look pretty all together in a vase. Yes, a perfect bouquet for a (still) little girl. Hope you had a wonderful family day with her!
What a charming way to celebrate your daughter’s birthday, I like the way you build up the ‘story’ of the vase using the lace edged place mat.
